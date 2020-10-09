General News of Friday, 9 October 2020

‘I know what goes on in all four corners of the country’ – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

The President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo who doubles as the Commander in Chief of the Ghana Armed Forces has stated that he is well abreast of happenings in the country.



Speaking in an interview on ‘Hello FM’ in Kumasi, Mr. Akufo-Addo said, “even when a pin drops I hear it”.



He was speaking on the back of insecurities in some parts of the Volta Region by the Western Togoland Separatist Group and how security agencies are on their toes to restore calm in the region.



“I am firmly in control of the security situation and I know whatever goes on in all the four corners of the country. Even when a pin drops I hear it,” Nana-Akufo assured citizens.



He added: “About the separatists' issue in the Volta Region, the security agencies are on top of issues. Just a handful of people are involved and they would be tamed. I trust the security agencies to deal with this matter; as Commander-in-Chief of the Ghana Armed Forces, I get a report about this issue on a daily basis.”



The Ghana Police Service and the Ghana Armed Forces have been able to restore calm in places where the group launched their attacks.









Several members of the group have since been arrested. Attacks were launched on some police stations in the region, also two vehicles belonging to the Intercity STC Coaches Limited were set on, firearms and patrol vehicle belonging to the police were seized in the process.



Some major roads leading to the region were also blocked by the separatist group who are demanding their independence from the State.



President Akufo-Addo has however admonished citizens not to be afraid of adding that, he doesn’t “feel complacent about the happenings in the Volta Region.”

