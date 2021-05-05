I know politicians who are involved in galamsey in Ashanti, Eastern and Western regions – Allotey Jacobs

General News of Wednesday, 5 May 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

For the government to succeed in the fight against illegal mining known popularly as galamsey, it should be ready to prosecute politicians involved in the act, Allotey Jacobs, a social commentator has said.



Allotey Jacobs claims to have knowledge of politicians who own galamsey sites and believes that a prosecution of such elements will serve as lesson to other persons.



He added that, per information available to him, some of these politicians operate in in the Ashanti, Western and Central regions.



He stated that whenever government initiates moves to fight the menace, the politicians engage some Civil Society Organizations to do their bidding.



“Politicians in this country are deeply involved. I know for sure. I know where they mine in the Ashanti, Western and Central regions. Politicians in this country are deeply involved but have gone into hiding so when Nana Addo brings up the fight, they hide behind CSO and influence people to protest.”



Meanwhile the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources has warned that any person who is seen mining at any of the country’s forest reserves or on any water body will be dealt with according to the law.



The Ministry defended actions by security personnel who set ablaze excavators and equipment seized at galamsey sites.



"The Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources has taken note of concerns from certain quarters of our society about the decommissioning of excavators in the ongoing military operations to safeguard the RED ZONES, i.e our Water bodies and Forest Reserves.



“While we continue to acknowledge the mandate of the National Security Apparatus to enforce the laws, regulations and/or directives relating to the Mining Sector, we wish to reiterate, forcefully, that the “RED ZONES” remain what they are; red zones, and, thus, NO GO areas. We expect the population to respect these directives to avoid their enforcement which may result in very severe adverse consequences”, parts of a statement issued on Monday read.



