I know Akufo-Addo regrets sacking Adu Boahen - Kennedy Agyapong

Kennedy Agyapong, the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, has disagreed with the decision by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to sack Charles Adu Boahen, a former Minister of State at the Ministry of Finance, over his involvement in an investigation by undercover journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas.



According to the MP, who is also vying for the flagbearership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), after much assessment, he knows for a fact that President Akufo-Addo regrets the decision he made.



Speaking with Umaru Sanda Amadu on Citi TV, Kennedy Agyapong said that this is because the evidence that abounds shows that the investigative journalist, Anas, only used entrapment against Adu Boahen.



“Today, I want you to go and do something; I want you to go and interview President Akufo-Addo if he’ll make that statement again... because I have given enough evidence and I know for sure after watching the video where he sacked Adu Boahen, I know he has regretted it because they all saw the video and it was completely entrapment,” he said.



Kennedy Agyapong, who has recently been on a campaign to call out what he believes is an entrapping tactic of Anas Aremeyaw Anas, further reaffirmed his stance, stating that while people believe his tactics are clean, he is of a different view.



