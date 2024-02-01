I knew there was no way delegates in Old Tafo wouldn’t retain me – Ekow Vincent Assafuah

Politics of Wednesday, 31 January 2024

Source: mynewsgh.com

Member of Parliament for Old Tafo in the Ashanti Region, Ekow Vincent Assafuah ESQ, has disclosed that there was no way delegates in his constituency wouldn’t have renewed his mandate.



He intimates that over the last four years, his hard work has been seen, and his policy directive for the constituency has ensured massive developments.



Ekow Vincent Assafuah was speaking on Accra-based Citi FM when he made this known.



“It is not a healthy experience going into an election especially when you are aware of the stiff competition. But there is one thing that I knew was definite: there was no way the people of Old Tafo were not going to renew my mandate because of my hard work, because of my commitment, and because of my policy directive that I’ve given to them.



After just about three years in office as a member of parliament, I know that I have done what the people expected of me. The social contract that they signed with me in 2020 has been delivered,” he told Umaru Sanda on Citi News.