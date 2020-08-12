General News of Wednesday, 12 August 2020

‘I knew the 2012 general elections will end up in court’ – Owusu Bempah

Founder and leader of Glorious Power Ministries, Rev Isaac Owusu Bempah

Founder and leader of Glorious Power Ministries, Rev Isaac Owusu Bempah, has claimed that he was well-informed that the 2012 general elections petition was bound to happen.



According to Mr Bempah, he had a clear vision of the two parties battling the outcome of the election results in court.



“In 2012, God told me Nana Addo was going to win the election alright but he would not be president and that was how everything ended up in court. I knew and prophesied that the 2012 general elections will end up in court. I have videos to prove what I’m saying,” he told Paul Adom Otchere in an interview.



Mr Bempah also spoke on how he successfully predicted the win of some Ghanaian presidents three consecutive times and they all manifested.



“In 2004, when late president Mills and former president Kufuor were contesting, God told me Mr. Kufuor was going to win and after I prophesied to that effect, it materialized. We visited all the interchanges in Ghana to sprinkle anointing oil and a special prayer. Right after that Kufuor won and Mills stepped down.”



He added, “In 2008, which witnessed the contest between Akufo-Addo and Mills, I saw the two running a race and because Nana Addo got distracted Mills immediately overtook him and entered a room. I prophesied that Mills was going to win that election and it truly happened. In 2016, it was Akufo-Addo’s turn and nothing could change that. God revealed that to me. We prayed and did things.”



Meanwhile, Prophet Isaac Owusu Bempah, has predicted a hands-down victory for the incumbent New Patriotic Party (NPP) ahead of the 2020 generation elections.



Watch the video below from 1hour 18 minuites onwards





