I just don’t talk but deliver on security issues – Ashanti Regional Minister brags

Ashanti Regional minister, Simon Osei-Mensah

The Ashanti Regional Minister, Mr. Simon Osei Mensah has said that he is on top of security issues in the region even though he has not been talking on all matters.



According to the minister, he does not believe in frequent speeches made on security issues but rather, he prefers taking actions to deal with the situation at hand.



“One thing I dislike is rushing to release information concerning security matters. We have carried out a lot of swoops in the region but you hardly hear about them. That is not my style,” Mr. Simon Osei Mensah told Pure FM in an interview.



“For now, we are not going to discuss the intelligence we have, for now, investigations are ongoing and we are not narrowing it to elections," he added.



The Regional Minister was speaking about the current security situation in the country which the Ashanti Region has also seen a series of killings resulting in fear and panic.



At least, more than 15 persons have been killed in the region this year.



Though Mr. Osei Mensah admitted that indeed there have been some kind of insecurity in the region, he noted that security personnel in the regions have done enough to protect people.



“We are working on all issues and very soon all that is supposed to be heard would be made available”, he hinted.



The minister recounted a series of incidents that did not come to the public domain but were dealt with amicably.



“What I would say is that I plead with everyone to calm down because very soon they will see the good job the police service and the military are doing in the region”.

