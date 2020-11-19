General News of Thursday, 19 November 2020

Source: My News GH

I joined Akufo-Addo’s gov’t to protect the public purse – Sacked PPA boss

Sacked Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Public Procurement Authority A. B Adjei

Sacked Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Public Procurement Authority A. B Adjei says what moved him to lobby for a position in the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo administration was the President’s pledge to protect the public purse.



“When the President was been sworn into office he said he was going to protect the public purse. This was the motivation behind me joining the President’s government to work to support him protect the public purse.”



Mr. A.B Adjei who was speaking in an interview on Accra-based Net2TV monitored by MyNewsGh.com said when the President met him to discuss his appointment, the President said he was appointing him for the good job he did during the Kufour administration.



He said when he took over office, he formed the due diligence committee to ensure that the work of the Procurement Authority is solidified and made better rather than the sole-sourcing the Authority was used for under the previous administration.



A.B Adjei said the introduction of the Due Diligence committee brought some level of discipline in the procurement landscape and also saved the country money which would have been lost.



However, he believes that the introduction of the various reforms at the Authority did not sit down well with some people and they worked at pulling him down.

