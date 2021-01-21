General News of Thursday, 21 January 2021

Source: My News GH

I invested money for renovation, it’s my time to ‘recoup’ – Defeated Assemblyman fights

The former Assemblyman vows to cause mayhem if he's not allowed to recoup his money

A former student leader of the University of Ghana who was voted out as Assemblyman in Tema New Town community, Hon. Christian Yaw Amoah has written an official letter demanding to be allowed control of the public toilet of the area in order to recoup his investment.



The Assemblyman who represented Homowo Electoral Area in the last Assembly wrote a 9-point letter to the Tema Regional Police Commander lamenting “the forceful takeover of a public toilet he personally renovated” demanding that the toilet be returned to “recoup my money”.



He warned that he will “go any means” to ensure he recoups his money if the police commander doesn’t act with “greatest expedition and alacrity”.



According to Hon. Amoah, although he has been voted out as Assemblyman, it is unfair to take the toilet from him because it was in bad shape when he took office and has “invested so much money” to renovate it.



The letter was leaked on social media by his colleagues back in school to tease him as he was reportedly a popular student leader of the University of Ghana and a resident of male-dominant Commonwealth Hall of residence.



