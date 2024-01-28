I hoped to win but not with landslide victory - Mike Oquaye Jnr

Politics of Sunday, 28 January 2024

Source: GNA

Mr Mike Oquaye Jnr, who won the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Parliamentary Primaries at Dome Kwabenya, says he was hoping to win but did not expect a landslide victory.



Mr Oquaye polled 1,194 votes of the 1715 valid votes cast. Ms Sarah Adwoa Safo, incumbent Member of Parliament, and Ms Sheela Sakyi Adomaa polled 328 votes and 186 votes, respectively.



Mr Oquaye, also the Chief Executive Officer of the Free Zones Authority, said he would rally his contenders, as the party heads into the 2024 general elections.



“This kind of vote comes with a huge responsibility, so we are prepared to take on the responsibility and do what we have to do for the delegates and the constituents at large,” he told reporters after the declaration.



He said Ms Safo needed an “ultra-performance” to sustain her ambition of returning to parliament for another four-year term, having done 12 years in Parliament already.



“We give thanks for her service, and we are now moving forward with a new candidate for Dome Kwabenya. The delegates have spoken; we have to sit, reconcile, and move on to the general elections together,” he said.



Mr Oquaye explained he did not want to make “too much noise” during the campaign period, hence the decision to avoid too many media interviews.



“I wanted the delegates to know it is about how I sell myself to them. I knew if I am able to do that properly, they will also believe in me and sell me to the larger constituency,” he noted.



There was a rousing welcome from delegates at the polling centre when Mr Acquaye arrived at about 11:15 am to cast his ballot. Many delegates hailed him, giving a clear indication as to how the polls would turn out, prior to the final declaration of results.











