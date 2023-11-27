I hope it isn't a prelude to 2024 election - Akufo-Addo reacts to NDC members displaying machetes, weapons

General News of Monday, 27 November 2023

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has strongly denounced the actions of certain National Democratic Congress (NDC) members seen brandishing machetes around the office premises of the party's flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama.



The incident, captured in viral videos and occurring after a purported clean-up exercise on Thursday, November 23, 2023, drew disapproval from the president, citinewsroom.com reports.



Addressing the Victory Congregation of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana in Accra, during the Valedictory Church Service for the outgoing Moderator, Rt. Reverend Professor Joseph Obiri Yeboah Mante, President Akufo-Addo expressed his concern over the development.



"It is my honest hope that the machetes and weapons brandished last week at the residence of the NDC’s presidential candidate, the former president John Mahama, are not signs of things to come in the run-up to the 2024 elections," he stated.



He emphasized that such actions will not find success under his watch.



"I want to state for the record that under my watch, no person or group of persons, no matter their political coloration, will destabilize our country nor destroy the peace that all of us are enjoying. It will not happen," he assured.



Acknowledging the challenges faced, the president assured the public that the government is diligently working to revive the economy and return it to a high rate of growth.



"I know times have been bad, but it is clear that our economy is rebounding back, and we are turning back the corner to growth and development," he said.



