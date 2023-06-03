'I hope he wasn’t hurt' - Donald Trump's reaction to Joe Biden's fall at Air Force event

General News of Saturday, 3 June 2023

Hours after President of the United States (POTUS), Joe Biden, tripped and fell to the ground at an Air Force graduation event in Colorado on Thursday, June 1, his predecessor Donald Trump reacted to the development.



Asked by reporters at an event about the incident, Trump wondered if indeed Biden fell adding that he hoped the president was not hurt.



He went further to offer advice that the president needed to be careful with his movements suggesting that even if he had to tiptoe down a ramp, he should do so.



"He is at the Air Force Academy today, he actually fell down, well, I hope he wasn’t hurt, I hope he wasn’t hurt.



"The whole thing is, the whole thing is crazy, you gotta be careful about that….because you don’t want that. Even if you have to tiptoe down a ramp..." he said to an audience that laughed.



The Biden fall



Biden had just handed over a document to a graduating officer and was returning to his seat when he tripped and fell to the ground before security aides quickly rushed to help him to his feet.



Back on his feet, Biden, wearing a baseball cap; turned to point at the spot that must have caused him to fall, apparently at a sandbag over which he tripped.



The development became topical on social media with some people questioning whether he is fit for the position of POTUS whiles for others, it is much-ado-about-nothing.



The 81-year-old has in the past suffered such incidents.



He once stumbled on the stairs whiles boarding the Air Force One (presidential jet), he also fell off his bicycle during a casual ride months back.



Biden appeared to make light of the incident when he returned to the White House, he told reporters jokingly that he hot "sandbagged" before appearing to trot while smiling.



"Well, I hope he wasn't hurt." President Donald J. Trump's comment on Biden's fall at the Airforce Academy. pic.twitter.com/VxixgInZo2 — RSBN ???????? (@RSBNetwork) June 1, 2023