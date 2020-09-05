Politics of Saturday, 5 September 2020

I hope Ghanaians will shock Mahama - Akufo-Addo states ahead of elections

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo says he hopes Ghanaians will shock former President John Dramani Mahama in the December 7 elections to indicate that they don’t have short memories.



The president in an interview with Oman FM disclosed that his main contender, John Mahama, is making promises without looking at the consequences and ways to raise funds to support them.



According to Nana Addo, Ghanaians are not the shortsighted people the former president said in his first term after plunging Ghana’s economy into debt.



“You run our economy into the arms of IMF thinking to provide all these stringent conditions, you are making all these promises and we have no idea how it is going to be paid for,” Akufo-Addo said in Friday’s interview.



He added, “What is the economic rationale which will support all these promises and you [are] expecting because Ghanaians have short memories we take it like that and vote for you.”



The president while speaking explained that Ghanaians are aware of the achievements of both governments, hence they will surprise the NDC flag bearer.



“I’m hoping that the people of Ghana will surprise him on the 7th of December to let him know that they don’t have short memories. Especially not to forget four years ago,” the President stated.





