I heard about my running mate appointment the day Mahama announced – Prof Opoku-Agyemang

play videoProfessor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang is Mahama's running mate for the 2020 elections

Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang has revealed that she got to know her status as the Running mate for John Dramani on the day the announcement was made.



Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang was picked ahead of Kwabena Duffuor and Nii Moi Thompson who according to sources were shortlisted.



Mahama’s choice of the renowned educationist as his partner reportedly did not go down well with some NDC bigwigs including the founder, Jerry John Rawlings.



The former UCC Vice-Chancellor appeared on the KSM Show where she opened up on how she reacted to the announcement.



According to the former Education Minister, she was earlier informed of being among the people who have been shortlisted for the position.



She welcomed the information with ‘mixed feelings’ and spoke to some close friends, relatives and a few respectable people.



“Somebody (she prefers not to reveal the person’s identity) called me that this is what has happened. It’s the sort of information that you receive with mixed feelings so it’s never one thing. So, you are informed that you’ve been shortlisted among others and that’s where the feeling begins. You begin to think more closely about it”.



“You go into deep thinking, consult close family, friends and very few people that this is what I’m hearing, what do you think. They also ask you what do you think. I thought of the shape of responsibility. What really does this mean. I have always believed that if you join any organization just put your best foot forward. You do that not because of what you will get out it but you do that for what others will perceive to be a good thing that you have done.”



“So, the day comes and you get this announcement and you know it has really happened and you call a few people. The phones keep ringing and your friends in and outside the country call to congratulate you and offer support. I think above everything else, it is the most sobering experience,” she said.



The funfair that greeted her announcement is over and Opoku-Agyemang has already started campaigning.



Earlier this week, Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang embarked on a tour of the Greater Accra Region where she visited some distinguished persons, institutions and communities.









