General News of Thursday, 1 October 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

I hear all the crazy things said about me, but it doesn’t divert me – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said he is always in the know on everything happening in the country including the not too pleasant things that people say about him.



According to the president, despite always hearing all the bad things said about him, he has never been moved by them since it only serves as a distraction to his work as President of the Republic of Ghana.



“The things people say about me in Ghana is a lot. They even said I was never going to ascend the seat of presidency. Why won’t I hear them? I am in Ghana with all of you. All the crazy things said, I heard each one of them but it doesn’t divert me because I know what I am also doing. I know in my head and in my heart how I see things and that’s how I get things done. If I am to follow what people say I won’t have the time to do my job,” the president said when he was interviewed on Kumasi based Okay FM on Wednesday night.



The president averred that the saying of bad things about him could be a way some persons seek to distract him but emphasised that he will never be distracted.



“Maybe that is what some people want; that I won’t be able to do my work. But that will not happen, I will do my work,” he said.



President Akufo-Addo who was touring the Ashanti Region on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, visited the studios of Okay Fm where he spoke on varying issues including recent secessionist activities in the Volta Region.



The president assured that his government will deal with the group which he described as a handful of people.



He stated that his calm composure on the matter which many have criticized is to prevent the country from switching into a panic mode.



“If I panic, the country panics. It's like the COVID-19 disease, if I had panicked, fear would have gripped all of us. But I know the work that God has appointed me to do; if I panic, the entire nation will also panic. That is not the purpose of leadership. I'm supposed to assure people that our country will work. What is happening in the Volta Region… it's just a handful of people, these secessionists - we'll deal with it. I have no doubts about it,” the president said.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.