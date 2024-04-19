I haven’t joined Alan Kyerematen’s ARC – Wilson Jnr

Politics of Friday, 19 April 2024

The Chief Crusader for Crusaders Against Corruption, Mr Emmanuel Wilson Jnr, has debunked speculations that he has joined Alan Kyerematen’s Alliance for Revolutionary Change (ARC) Movement, urging Ghanaians to disregard any publication to that effect.



Despite honouring an invitation to the launch of the Alliance for Revolutionary Change on April 17, Wilson Jnr, in a statement, emphasised that he was not part of the alliance that signed a pact to contest the 2024 general elections under the banner of a coalition called the Alliance for Revolutionary Change.



“Neither myself nor my organisation is part of any alliance. I strongly disassociate myself and Crusaders Against Corruption Ghana from it, and would want the public to disregard any publication of such,” Wilson Jnr said in his statement.



He also dispelled assertions of Boaben Asamoah, a spokesperson of Alan Kyeremanten, that he [Wilson Jnr] had signed an MOU to join the alliance at its launch.



His disclaimer comes after some media outlets published that the Chief Crusader and his group of corruption fighters had led his group to join the alliance that the former Trades and Industry Minister, Alan Kyerematen, founded.



Earlier, the Crusaders Against Corruption Ghana debunked claim that the anti-corruption body had joined the Alliance for Revolutionary Change.



In a statement, its Executive Secreatary, Theophilus Eweh, said as a highly sought after body to attend meetings and participate in discussions by political parties and coalitions, CAC-Gh. honoured an invitation for a launch of an alliance dated 17.04.2024.



Eweh explained that “as courtesy demanded, during the delivery of solidarity messages, we made a very important proposal, being the need for Ghana to set up a corruption Audit Authority”, and further indicated that the CSO will be willing to work with “any individual, organisation, movement, political party etc., that commits to our principles and approach in fighting corruption in Ghana.”



Crusaders Against Corruption Ghana has neither signed any MOU or accepted to be part of any Alliance Crusaders Against Corruption – Ghana (CAC-Gh) is a citizen-led Anti –Corruption and Good Governance Civil Society Organisation that provides anti- corruption and good governance public advocacy, policy advice to decision makers, public anti-corruption education and support to improve the lives of our citizens, our public service administration and government

institutions that would impact on the growth and health of our nation, Ghana.



As a highly sought after body to attend meetings and participate in discussions by political parties and coalitions etc., of which the Alliance for Revolutionary Change is no exception, CAC-Gh. honoured an invitation for a launch of an alliance dated 17.04.2024. As courtesy demanded, during the delivery of solidarity messages, we made a very important proposal, being the need for Ghana to set up a CORRUPTION AUDIT AUTHORITY, and further indicated that we will be willing to work with any individual, organisation, movement, political party etc., that commits to our principles and approach in fighting corruption in Ghana.



That notwithstanding, we are yet to have such engagement with any political party, presidential candidate or movement.



We are assuring the general public that as and when such is done, we shall communicate same to the general public and particularly our members across the country.



Importantly, let it be noted that CAC-Gh. works with structures and a decision of such, would need the full approval of the Board Members as led by our Chairperson Bishop Dr. Suzanne Nti.