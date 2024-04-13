I haven't experienced the worst part of the power crisis - Prof. Adei

General News of Saturday, 13 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Chairman of the National Development Planning Commission (NDPC), Prof. Stephen Adei, has revealed that he has been spared from the brunt of the recent power crisis, commonly known as 'dumsor,' thanks to his use of solar panels.



Prof. Adei disclosed that he relies on solar power for 95% of his energy needs, shielding him from the disruptions faced by Ghanaians.



In an interview with GHOne TV, he expressed surprise at the government's reluctance to promote solar energy usage among Ghanaians.



“Let me confess that I haven't experienced the worst part of the power crisis personally because I am on solar power," he said. "However, let me say that it’s amazing why the government is not encouraging the use of solar, because I don’t have to rely on ECG, and my solar provides me with power about 95 percent of the time."



He further called upon key stakeholders in Ghana's power sector, including the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), the Volta River Authority (VRA), and the Minister for Energy, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, to address the issue of dumsor to enable citizens to plan.



"I think that, again, this is one of the issues where being transparent about what is really happening is better than leaving room for speculation about whether it is dumsor or sordum," Prof. Adei remarked.



NAY/BB



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Watch the latest episode of People & Places below.











