General News of Friday, 4 December 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

I have two licensed guns and pistol, bring on the fight - Kennedy Agyapong

Kennedy Agyapong, the Member of Parliament for Assin Central

Kennedy Agyapong, the Member of Parliament for Assin Central has declared the readiness of the New Patriotic Party to deal with any group or person who plans to cause violence in the upcoming polls.



Kennedy Agyapong says the NPP will not rely on state security agencies to protect the ballot boxes as they were let down by the agencies in the 2008 elections.



Speaking on Net2 TV, the maverick lawmaker alleged that the National Democratic Congress is planning attacks on polling stations in NPP strongholds.



He said he had licensed two guns and a pistol and is ready to combat anyone who intends to cause violence at the polls.



“Politics have become very dirty. NDC have diabolic plans for the country and the plan to cause trouble. They said they’ll fight the soldiers and policemen at the polling stations. I have over 1000 men so we don’t care about the soldiers and police.”



“They said about 30 metres in the NPP strongholds, they will start firing guns. Anyone who doesn’t like peace in the country will be gunned down. It will not be like the 2008 elections when they said security broke down. I have licensed two guns and a pistol. That’s for me alone and I’m ready like Rambo,” he said on Net2.



Kennedy Agyapong furthered that the NPP does not plan to ruin the peace being enjoyed in the country but will not hesitate to resort to violence if the NDC applies the same.



“They said they have infiltrated the security agencies with their members so we will defend ourselves. As for Central Region, we are ready to deal with anyone. We all want to live in peace. This a beautiful country and we must all fight to protect the peace. I am for peace and we cannot let anyone destroy the nation. They want to destroy the nation but we won’t allow that. We are not going to beat anybody or do something bad but we’ll defend. I have more than a thousand men and any region can come for help.



He also hit out at the National Peace Council for their silence on his revelations.



“I have never been to any NPP meeting where they plan to attack anyone in the elections. What has happened in the country for people to display weapons in public. You see the Peace Council and the others are quiet. They are not saying anything but if it were me, they would have criticized me.”



