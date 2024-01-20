I have the competence, but Mahama decides the final call on NDC running mate – Spio Gabrah

General News of Saturday, 20 January 2024

Former Minister for Trade and Industry, Ekow Spio Gabrah, says even though he has the capabilities to be selected as a running mate, the decision lies in the bosom of the flagbearer.



He says that in the past, presidents have told him that he has the competence and personality to lead the country, and therefore he believes that this competence puts him in pole position.



Ekow Spio Gabrah, who spoke to Accra-based TV3 in a yet-to-be-aired interview said



“People tell me that; former presidents have told me that; former President Rawlings said that to me; President Mills said that to me.



He continued, “I am also capable; I am also ready. So it is a matter of choice.”.



Meanwhile, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress has announced that he will select his running mate in February in line with party dictates.



Mahama in 2020 selected Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang, who became the NDC’s first woman to run as running mate.



Her selection came with several applauses, even though some analysts thought it would not have any effect on the ticket.



The NDC led by John Dramani Mahama is working to take back power after losing it in 2016 to the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo-led New Patriotic Party (NPP).