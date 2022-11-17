I have the attributes of a General Secretary - Elvis Afriyie Ankrah

Politics of Thursday, 17 November 2022

The aspiring general secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has indicated he has all the attributes of a general secretary, hence the need for delegates to vote for him.



According to him, with his 22 years at the forefront of party politics and the great human relationship he has with members of the party, he qualifies to be the party’s general secretary.



Speaking in an exclusive interview with Edward-Smith Anamale on GhanaWeb TV's Election Desk, he said;



"For you to be an effective general secretary, your human relations count. I told you how I manage people. Our party is a congress, and you have the capacity to be able to engage all sorts of people. You must have that temperament to be able to engage all manner of people; this is something I have demonstrated over the past 22 years at the forefront of party politics."



He also said he will bring back the "NDC spirit," which gives the party members some energy for the do-or-die spirit to win the elections.



