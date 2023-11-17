I have taken steps to expand the Ghana Armed Forces – President Akufo-Addo

General News of Friday, 17 November 2023

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has touted his government's investment in Ghana's military capabilities.



Speaking at the Ghana Military Academy 2023 graduation parade held in Accra on Friday, November 17, 2023, the president said that his government's investments are needed to ensure that Ghana’s military is also ready to perform its duty of protecting the country from “any threat from anywhere”.



He added that he has, in recent times, approved some measures for the expansion of the Ghana Armed Forces.



“The newly promulgated establishments and units include the National College of Defence Studies, 12 Mechanized Battalion Units and Sargent Major’s Academy. Similarly, the directorates of military records and public relations have been upgraded to departments.



“The Air Force Support Services Brigade Group in Burma Camp and the Armed Forces Medical Corps have also been expanded. Additionally, I have approved the promulgation of Ghana Armed Forces Central Band, Armed Forces Musical School, Armed Forces Fire Service, the School of Ordinance and the Artillery Training School after they were reviewed. The latter is expected to enhance the Armed Forces capabilities to deal decisively with contemporary threats within and outside the country,” Akufo-Addo said.



He added that his government has also invested heavily in the northern parts of Ghana to deal with the threats of terrorism that have hit neighbouring countries.



“The eminent threats in the Northern part of Ghana have necessitated the establishment of forward operating and logistics bases along our entire northern border. So far, government has awarded contracts for the construction of 12 forward operating bases and three logistics bases to help contain the threats emanating from across our northern frontiers," he said.



In all, 292 cadets, including two allied cadets from the Republic of Guinea, took part in the graduation ceremony which Akufo-Addo said is the highest in Ghana’s history.



