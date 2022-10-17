I have shown resilience in galamsey fight and it will be eradicated – Akufo-Addo

General News of Monday, 17 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has reiterated his commitment to the fight against galamsey and how his government is eager to stop the menace.



He said the government’s efforts to fight the issue have recently made the matter topical.



“We are here to eradicate galamsey and surely, it would be eradicated. No government has shown that resilience in the fight against galamsey,” President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said on Sunday, October 16, when he called on the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II as part of his 4-day tour to the Ashanti region.



He indicated further “one issue that has generated negative public criticism is galamsey. Though it attracted less public discussion before my tenure, it is the talk of the town, even among traditional leaders.



“This means the issue is common and calls for all hands on deck to bring it to an end."



The President spent the first day of the tour worshipping at the St. Cyprian Anglican Church in the Subin Constituency.



On his itinerary, he is scheduled to inspect the Agenda 111 Hospital Project at Kokoben and commission the 30kv Kumasi-Bolgatanga Transmission line.