Source: www.ghanaweb.com

I have sent over 1,000 people from my constituency to security agencies, govt companies – Kennedy Agyapong

Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong

Kennedy Agyapong, the Member of Parliament for Assin Central has confirmed the infiltration of the various security agencies by party loyalists and constituents of MPs.



According to Kennedy Agyapong the practice of MPs and Ministers giving protocol lists when it’s time for enlistment into the military, police, immigration and other security services has been normalised.



He noted on Net2 TV that this practice has become the lifeline for MPs as it has given them the chance to recruit some of their members and use them for campaigns during the elections.



He bragged that since the arrival of the Akufo-Addo government, he has been able to recruit over 1000 people from his constituency into the security and government agencies.



“If it were left for roads, I would have lost the elections. The contractors have failed me but the jobs I have created for my people. I go from office to office begging for jobs for my people. The people don’t forget these things. The Immigration training school is in my hometown and I have been MP for twenty years but only two people have been recruited into the Immigration Service. Every Interior Minister sends his people to Immigration.



“Today because of the Akufo-Addo I have over 1000 people from my constituency in the immigration, fire service, police, Ghana gas, banks and NABCO. I don’t discriminate, once you are from my constituency and qualify, I will help you,” he posited.



Kennedy Agyapong, however, complained that the government has not been kind to some of its members.



He is, therefore, appealing to Ghanaians not to punish the MP in the upcoming elections.



“We have not done well helping the MPs. We didn’t help a lot of the MPs so their constituents should forgive them. I said that at least each MP should get GHC2million contract so that they will get money but it never happened. Don’t blame any MP, it is not their fault,” Mr Agyapong added.





