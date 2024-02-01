'I have retired from domestic politics' - Gabby says NPP not trumpetting successes enough

Politics of Thursday, 1 February 2024

A leading member of the New Patriotic Party, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, has announced that he has retired from domestic politics.



The legal practitioner who is also a cousin to President Akufo-Addo made the pronouncement on Accra-based Asaase radio which he owns.



Gabby also expressed his disappointment with the inability of the NPP to effectively communicate its achievements in recent years.



“I have retired from domestic politics,” he said. “I get somehow frustrated by the narratives, and the big disappointment I have is with the governing New Patriotic Party itself, it is the lack of recognition of the work that they have done. For me, it’s a major disappointment.”



Otchere-Darko acknowledged the substantial progress made by the Akufo-Addo led government in navigating the challenging economic landscape between 2021 and 2022.



Despite the severe economic challenges during this period, he highlighted that various policies implemented by the administration successfully prevented Ghanaians from enduring queues for essential products and services.



“You know when there are crises, there are people who benefit from crisis but I don’t know who benefitted from the crisis of 2022. The Banks suffered, retailers suffered, manufacturers suffered, I mean it was everywhere,” he added.