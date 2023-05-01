I have political experience to break the 8, unite citizenry for growth—Alan Kyerematen

Politics of Monday, 1 May 2023

Source: GNA

Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), says he has the political experience to win the 2024 presidential election for the Party and urged the delegates to give him the nod.



He said all that the NPP needed was an experienced and mature leader to “break the eight” and said he was that individual for the 2024 election.



Alan Kyerematen said this on Saturday during a health walk dubbed, “Aduro Wo So,” in Accra.



It was attended by hundreds of party members and sympathizers beautifully clad in NPP t-shirts and other paraphernalia.



The health walk was characterised by singing and dancing, with some party members displaying placards with inscriptions such as, “Father for all”, “Ghana’s Hope”, “Jobs for the people, Cash for the people”, “Industrial Titan”, “Mr. Job 4 Youth” and “The True Unifier”.



A group of old students of Adisadel College – the “Santacluasians For Alan”- endorsed Alan Kyerematen’s Candidature during the walk.



Carlos Kingsley Ahenkorah, Member of Parliament, Tema West Constituency, said Alan Kyerematen had been a long-serving member of the NPP and that just as President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was endorsed when the Party felt it was his turn, same must be done for Alan Kyerematen because “it is also his turn to lead the Party”.



He said Alan’s competency had been proven over time through his initiatives in the area of industrialisation and that he had contributed greatly to the growth of the Party and past governments.



“The competency of Alan is not in doubt. He has done so much even from President Kufuor’s time when he played a major role in the President’s Special Initiative…”



Alfred Mensah-Onumah, an Old student of Adisadel College 1997 year group and Co-ordinator of the “Santacluasians for Alan” group, touted Mr Kyerematen as an industrial genius who when given the nod, would cause an industrial revolution in the country.



“Alan has the know-how and stands tall when it comes to industrialisation, especially adding value to our raw materials. He played a major role in AfCFTA and even helped Ghana become its headquarters. He also successfully spearheaded the Government’s 1D1F program as a Minister.”



“We believe it is his time and, therefore, we appeal to all delegates to vote him as the Flagbearer. Once that is done, they can be assured that they will win the General Election,” he said.