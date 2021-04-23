I have not seen my daughter since 1991 - Physically challenged farmer shares his story

Regional News of Friday, 23 April 2021

Source: SVTV Africa

Physically challenged farmer, Samuel Yemo-Ashong has stated, due to his condition, he has not been able to see his daughter in 30 years.



Samuel’s daughter was born in 1982 at Labadi here in Accra, however, he left for Aburi to work as a farmer.



He revealed in an interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa that he has not been able to go back since his journey to Aburi. His wife nor daughter has no clue of his whereabouts.



According to him, he left his former wife because she wasn't faithful to their relationship. One may ask why he never went back for his child; Samuel explains that he had no money.



Speaking on his physical condition, Samuel mentioned that he fell at age 8 and realized that he could not walk anymore. They visited several hospitals but all efforts proved futile.



He is unable to walk properly but with a crutch, he can work on his farm and go about his day-to-day activities.



Kindly watch the full video below:



