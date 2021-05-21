I have not endorsed Bawumia for NPP 2024 flabearership – Oqauye

General News of Friday, 21 May 2021

•Mr Oquaye says he has not endorsed the Vice President or anyone for NPP's 2024 flagbearership.



•This was contained in a rejoinder from his office in reaction to news suggesting he had endorsed the Vice President.



•According to the Office of the former Speaker, his statement was misinterpreted.



Former Speaker of Parliament and Senior Member of the New Patriotic Party, Professor Aaron Mike Oquaye, has denied endorsing Vice President Dr Mahamadu Bawumia and anybody else for that matter, as his choice for the party’s flagbearer, come 2024.



The Daily Dispatch in its publication of Wednesday, May 19, 2021, wrote that Prof Oquaye has argued for Dr Bawumia to be NPP’s 2024 flagbearer in an interview he granted to Okyeman TV.



But setting the records straight, the Office of Mr Oquaye in a rejoinder copied to GhanaWeb, described the publication as misleading and misrepresenting of his comments on the progress of Ghana’s digitization progress.



“I wish to state emphatically that I have not endorsed anyone as the 2024 flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party. On Monday, May 17, 2021, Prof. Mike Oquaye granted an interview to Okyeman TV's host, Raymond Kumah. The interview was not about flagbearership at all. It centred on the NPP and what it stands for from ancient to modern, including Ghana's digitisation progress. It must be emphasized that no comparison was made with any of those interested in flagbearership. It featured President Kufuor prominently in specific areas. No endorsement was suggested to me and I did not endorse anybody.”



According to his Office, the former Speaker in his submission only stated the achievements of the NPP government in pushing Ghana’s digitisation drive and as well touted the individuals behind the government’s major policies.



“Indeed, having asked the progress of Ghana's digitisation initiative under Dr. Bawumia, I categorically stated that, ‘It will be fantastic if we are able to continue with this digitisation, automation and ICT. This complements the good work being done by Hon. Ursula at the Ministry of Communications.”



“I consider Dr. Bawumia as an 'A Plus' performer, but so are other NPP stalwarts, including Hon. Kyerematen, Dr. Akoto, Hon. Ursula, Dr. Prempeh. These are all excellent material and I will continue to say so in context. The Trade Minister is today a global authority on International Trade, Business and Investment. The headquarters of the Africa Trade Organisation, etc., exemplify him. Also, Dr. Akoto complements development in our agro-based industry for our food both home and abroad. His work stands unprecedented in Ghana. The brilliance of Hon. Ursula in the application of ICT for national development must be spoken about entirely without prejudice. She is also 'A plus'. Similarly, Dr. Prempeh is managing the challenges in the Energy Ministry just like he did in the Education Ministry and we are all looking up to him and other brilliant stars which we the elders are proud of.”



The Office of Mr Oqauye has, therefore, entreated the public to ignore any or such a publication that seeks to suggest that he has endorsed an individual as flagbearer candidate of the NPP for 2024.



