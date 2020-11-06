Politics of Friday, 6 November 2020

I have not demolished my NDC contender’s pub – Adwoa Safo

Member of Parliament for Dome Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo

Member of Parliament for Dome Kwabenya who doubles as the Minister of State in Charge of Procurement, Sarah Adwoa Safo has vehemently refuted accusations that she ordered the demolishing of her opponent’s pub.



According to a report by UTV, some residents of Dome Kwabenya, claim Elikplim Akurugu, the aspiring MP on the ticket of the NDC in the area had his pub demolished by Adwoa Safo.



Further details from the residents’ account further alleged that the pub which belonged to Mr Akurugu was located at Ashongman Estate, Amangoase. However, it was demolished to make way for a project.



But responding to the accusations, Adwoa Safo emphasized in the same interaction on UTV that she does not have an iota of idea about the said pub.



“That is not true, anyone who knows me very well knows I’m not violent. The only politician who had a pub around that area is Zita Okaikoi but I think she’s even moved it. But this aspirant you speak of I don’t know anything about his pub. They’re just lying to my constituents.”



She also rejected the possibility that some of her supporters may have perpetrated the act in her name.



In her words, Elikplim Akurugu is someone she knows only on billboards and not in person.



“I’ve never met him but I’ve seen him on billboards,” she said.



