I have no problems with Haruna Iddrisu and others – John Mahama

General News of Wednesday, 10 May 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Former President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama says he has no problem with any of the Northern Region Members of Parliament(MPs) as being perceived.



He says claims that he does not like some of the party’s representatives in Parliament he described as his younger brothers as the figment of the imagination of people peddling falsehood.



The former President made this known when he was in the Northern Region as part of his campaign tour.



John Dramani Mahama said he sees the party’s representatives in Parliament as his younger brothers who he will handover the party to after he is done with his mandate.



“And I know that some people like conspiracy theories…And this one doesn’t like this one and this one is fighting this one. Count me out, I have no enemy in the Northern Region. All of them are my younger brothers. Hudu Yahaya and Co started it and then we are the next generation after Hudu and Co. I know that Haruna and co will come after us.



"We will finish it and handover to them. They will lead us. So let us all be together and forget about the conspiracy theories and recording tapes and Insulting everybody. If you’re a true NDC member, what you are doing is rather destroying the party not uniting it,” he said.



The former President assured the party members present that they will work together to ensure the NDC wins the 2024 election to put Ghana back to its development model.