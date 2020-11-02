General News of Monday, 2 November 2020

I have no problem with chiefs endorsing political candidates – Kofi Akpaloo

Flagbearer of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG) Kofi Akpaloo has said he sees nothing wrong with traditional leaders endorsing political parties and their candidates.



Though the law bars chiefs from undertaking political duties, Kofi Akpaloo thinks otherwise.



In his opinion, “I don’t think the law bars them from making those utterances. The says that they should not wear (political colours) or they should not go and contest to be voted for or they should not sit on a campaign platform. That’s all…”



“But if you visit a chief in his palace you don’t control what he says…I don’t have a problem with them (endorsing political candidates). Because the chiefs, everybody will visit them and they’ll say whatever they want to say because if I go to one chief, he’ll either praise me or say whatever.”



Kofi Akpaloo believes chiefs wield not much influence on their subjects with respect to their decision on who to vote for in an election.



Per article 276 of the 1992 constitution of Ghana, chiefs are out rightly banned from participating in open and active partisan politics.



The law reads; “(1) A chief shall not take part in active party politics; and any chief wishing to do so and seeking election to Parliament shall abdicate his stool or skin.”



But there have been diverse interpretations to this injunction. While some have argued that it contributes to enhancing the unity chiefs stand for, others describe it as worrying and an infringement on the rights of persons who occupy traditional positions.









