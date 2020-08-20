General News of Thursday, 20 August 2020

I have no issues against Kwame Sefa Kayi, Peace FM – Sammy Gyamfi

National Communication Officer of NDC, Sammy Gyamfi

Communications Officer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi has debunked rumours that he holds a grudge against producers and host of political morning talk show, Kokrokoo.



In May 2020, the Bureau of National Communication of the NDC notified all its communicators to boycott Peace FM’s ‘Kokrokoo’ for what the party described as the permanent reservation of the party’s slot on the show to Allotey Jacobs.



Pursuant to this, a statement was released in this regard signed by Sammy Gyamfi to this effect. It read in part, “This decision has been occasioned by the unfair panelling system that the production team of that programme has continuously foisted on the NDC over a number of months”.



Though Mr Jacobs relinquished his seat on the panel as part of his fallouts with his party later on, the NDC has not rescinded its decision after.



Following this, not much interactions have been recorded between the NDC’s communications officer and the host of Kokrokoo, Kwame Sefa Kayi. In an attempt to clear the air on the alleged bad blood between them, Sammy Gyamfi in an interview with Bola Ray on Starr Chat said the decision to boycott the show has not affected his relationship with Mr Sefa Kayi. Though they have not had any interactions thereafter.



Addressing him as a “senior brother,” Sammy Gyamfi answered “no” when asked if he had problems with the Chairman General.



“We took a political decision to boycott the Kokrokoo show for a couple of months now but it’s nothing personal...it was a collective decision. I have no problems with the Chairman General...I have lots of respect for him,” he insisted.



However, his only issue was that the producers of the show have not shown any efforts in restoring the botched relations with the party.



He said, “So far we’ve not had any indications that the producers or those who are in charge of the program are interested in resolving the issue…”



Sammy Gyamfi also expressed his readiness to resolve the issue at any given time.





