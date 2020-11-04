Politics of Wednesday, 4 November 2020

I have no bitterness in me against the NPP – Kwabena Agyapong confesses

Kwabena Agyei Agyapong, Former General Secretary, NPP

Former General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) Mr. Kwabena Agyei Agyapong has pledged his support for his party in the up-coming 2020 election saying “I have no bitterness in him against my party NPP”.



According to the former national executive, serving the so-called suspension is nothing to make him hate his own people.



“Anybody who knows my history will know the kind of things and problems I have been through. At age 20, my father was among the three High Court Judges who were killed. Therefore, if you have been through all these, there is nothing that scares you especially when you are a Christian. Therefore if you give all to God and have a clean heart, there is nothing to be worried about. I have no bitterness in me against NPP”. Mr. Kwabena Agyei Agyapong said this in an interview with Kumasi-based Angel FM in an interview monitored by MyNewsGH.com.



Mr. Kwabena Agyapong was suspended by his party, on the grounds that he violated Article 4{D} of the NPP Constitution which deals with the duties of a member, according to leadership of NPP.



However, after the supposed suspension, Mr. Kwabena Agyapong insisted that, the action of his party was illegal but the NPP in response in a statement stressed that “The National Council wishes to make it clear that, Mr. Kwabena Agyapong’s suspension was legal and constitutional”.



According to the party, “The proceedings of the Disciplinary Committee as in Article 5 were all fully complied with. Article 7{v, vi, vii} which deals with misconduct was invoked by a complainant and after full-scale investigations by the constitutionally mandated National Disciplinary Committee, the said Committee recommended an indefinite suspension in line with Article {4} of the NPP Constitution. Article 7{b} also spells out the sanctions which misconduct, such as Mr. Kwabena Agyei Agyapong’s, attract”.



But responding to the issue after almost four years, the Former General Secretary categorically stated that, he has no bitterness against his party in him.



According to him, he is currently working hand in hand with the Presidential candidate of the NPP Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and has been part of the president’s campaign team in touring throughout the country to campaign for their re-election.





