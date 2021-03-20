I have never smoked marijuana – Ras Mubarak

General News of Saturday, 20 March 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Member of Parliament Kumbungu and Former Chief Executive Officer for the National Youth Authority, Ras Mubarak, has stated he has never smoked in his entire life.



In an interview with Kofi Adoma on Kofi TV, the MP said even though he used to have dreadlocks and lived his life like a Rastafarian, he has never smoked any marijuana.



“I have never smoked, never. I have never even tasted weed. The only time I got closer to anything that I will put in my systems was when a friend mixed it with an ice-cream. I didn’t even know. It was during Ramadan. I was done fasting and I was about to break my fast so I opened the fridge and chanced on the ice-cream. I didn’t even know it was mixed with marijuana so I took it. I was actually hungry so I quickly took it without knowing it was mixed with that. Within an hour I could feel I was not myself, I was so hyper and very energetic,” he said.



He stated that he has been a strong advocate for the decriminalization of marijuana justifying that many people take marijuana for different reasons.



“I have been a strong advocate for the decriminalization of marijuana. I have always advocated that people should be allowed to grow it and so we could use it as a country for a lot of things. For instance, it could be used for paper. Marijuana can be used for paper, chocolate, drinks and a lot of things. It could even be used for fibre and is sometimes used to manufacture medicines to treat the eye and some are even in our pharmacies across the country”.



“I feel that for scientific purposes, for research purposes for medicinal purposes and there is a difference between that and recreation, we should legalize it,” he added.



