I have never said monkey work or baboon chop anywhere, but ever – Mike Oquaye Jnr

Ambassador Mike Oquaye Jnr

The Office of Ghana’s High Commissioner to India, Mike Oquaye Jnr has responded to false allegations made against him by a local newspaper, the Herald.



According to his Office, the newspaper has always carried false news about the High Commissioner and that makes them believe the paper is on a mission to malign the good and spotless reputation of H.E Mike Oquaye Jnr.



Portions of the release sighted by Happy 98.9 FM read;



It has come to the attention of Ambassador Mike Oquaye Jnr that a mischievous headline by the Herald is floating about.



We wish to state clearly that this was a live show on Metro TV and was not gossip or idle chat.



We wish to state categorically for the record that he never mentioned any monkey work or baboon chop. In fact, he never stated or insinuated that whatsoever.



He also never mentioned anything about a Minister. In fact, he is not on record to have mentioned to any family or friends he ever wanted to be a Minister.



All he chatted openly on TV about was how he enjoyed being an Ambassador and how we should not think it is only for older people has been twisted.



On the show with Randy Abbey, he even went on to say he was mistaken about the job and that he was very proud to have been chosen to serve Ghana



The same Media house also published an article on or around February 12, 2020, about Ambassador Mike Oquaye jnr “Bring me Back Home – Amb Cries from India”. this assertion was also officially debunked around 16/02/2020.



What is the obsession of this newspaper about this job in relation to Amb. Mike Oquaye?



In fact but for the upcoming elections, he would have even gone further but he is focused on campaigning in Ghana and Dome- Kwabenya for Ghanaians to vote for 4More years for President Nana Akufo-Addo as President and for Hon. Adwoa Safo as MP, and he is doing a great job at it – as recently shown in the unsurpassed unity campaign message when the President Visited Dome Kwabenya last Wednesday.



We will not be drawn into arguments and lies about personalities such as who started Free SHS in Ghana, when even kids on the street know it is a lie to say anyone else did but President Nana Akufo-Addo, is the unchallenged implementer of his dream – Free SHS.



No lies, embellishments and false exaggerations will deter the agenda of Elections ion 2020Thank you for your attention.

