I have never joined the Ghana Armed Forces - Woman in viral recruitment photos speaks

A 41-year-old hairdresser from Ejisu Apromase in the Ashanti Region, Lydia Wiafe, has spoken out about her distress and fear after photos depicting her in military attire surfaced on social media.



Denying any connection to the images, Lydia Wiafe vehemently asserted she has never served in the Ghana Armed Forces.



The viral images, which sparked outrage due to her age and alleged affiliation with the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), have significantly impacted Wiafe both psychologically and economically.



Speaking to Citi News, she expressed her dismay over the situation, stressing its detrimental effect on her livelihood.



“I suspect it was during one of our political rallies and events that this person took pictures of me and circulated them. A lot of people, including relatives, have been calling me, and I am not able to work to even earn a living due to this despicable act,” Lydia Wiafe stated.



She called on the military and the police to assist in identifying the individual(s) responsible for spreading the images, fearing potential mistaken identity and retribution from authorities.



Her neighbors in Ejisu Apromase corroborated her account, insisting that she has never been enlisted into the military and lacks the necessary qualifications for such a role.



“She cannot be enlisted into the Ghana Armed Forces and she is not a military officer. She has been a hairdresser since. She does not have the required educational background to even be enlisted in the military,” one resident affirmed.



Another said, “The leadership of the Ghana Armed Forces should investigate this matter and ensure that the people behind the circulated pictures are made to face the law. She has never been a military officer. Her highest education is Form 4, and that cannot qualify her.”



