I have lost appetite because of increase in female killings - Uncle of late Maadwoa

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 28 September 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Abusuapanin Nana Addo Barimah, a family head for the late Victoria Dapaah aka Maadwoa, who was allegedly murdered at Adum-Kumasi by her police boyfriend, has expressed concern about the rate at which women are being murdered in recent times.



According to him, the recent spate of attacks on women should be a source of concern for all Ghanaians, particularly state leaders.



Nana Addo Barimah, speaking to journalists after a Kumasi High Court hearing on his late niece’s case, stated that recent attacks on women have led to a loss of appetite for food and water.



As a result, he has asked parliament to take an interest in the matter and deal with it decisively.



According to him, it was past time for parliamentarians and other stakeholders to take the issue seriously and impose harsher punishments on those who take the law into their own hands to kill others.



“There have been several such incidents just after the murder of my niece.” A boy of about 22 years old recently murdered his madam. This has had a significant impact on my appetite for food and water over the last four days. It keeps reminding me of the death of my late niece.” He stated.



He has also extended an invitation to individuals, groups, institutions, and others who wish to join him and his family in protesting the recent killings of women in the country.



”I am personally concerned, and I will emphasise the importance of Ghanaians joining me in order for us to stage a demonstration against women’s killings. I’ve counted no less than 20 other killings since my niece was murdered. This, in my opinion, poses a threat to our security and stability. I’m also dissatisfied with the delays in prosecuting these cases. We must expedite these cases so that bereaved families can receive justice.”