'I have held leadership positions right from school so I have experience' – Cheddar

Politics of Tuesday, 19 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Independent presidential aspirant, Nana Kwame Bediako, popularly known as Cheddar, has stated that he has what it takes to become president of the country and as a result, Ghanaians should consider him in the 2024 elections.



According to him, he has since his school days, acquired the necessary leadership skills which puts him in a good position to lead the nation.



“I have held leadership positions right from school so I have experience. I know how to make money and create wealth. I have what it takes to be president.



“I respect and value people. I will not steal from them or disrespect them,” myoyonline.com quoted him to have said in an interview on Luv FM.



Speaking during his listening tour in the Ashanti region, Bediako emphasized his commitment to boosting agricultural activities, reducing post-harvest losses and generating employment opportunities.



Bediako, the leader of the New Force Movement, underscored the importance of prioritizing manufacturing in Ghana to decrease the reliance on importing goods from foreign countries such as China, America, or Turkey.



"Out of 16 regions that we have in this country, it’s only one that is active and it’s just Accra. The rest is non-active and supposedly the rest are the ones with the resources; they have the mineral resources; they have the human resources and it’s not being used.



"The resources are here in the Ashanti region… all of these places need plants, energy; you need power stations to at least give industrial tariffs," he added.



He criticized the current leadership, accusing them of prioritizing personal gain over the nation's development.



AM/SARA



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb General News WhatsApp channel



Watch the latest episode of Everyday People with Buzstopboys on GhanaWeb TV below:



