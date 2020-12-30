General News of Wednesday, 30 December 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

I have good friends in NDC - Farouk Aliu Mahama

play videoFarouk Aliu Mahama, the Member of Parliament-elect for Yendi

Farouk Aliu Mahama, the Member of Parliament-elect for Yendi has called on members of the yet to be constituted 8th parliament to give priority to national interest when dealing with issues before the house.



Farouk Aliu Mahama in an interview with GhanaWeb said that the two sides of the house must work together to advance the interest of the country and not party interest.



Speaking to GhanaWeb on the make-up of the 8th parliament of the fourth republic, Farouk Mahama said that there exist peaceful relationship between NPP and NDC MPs and that if it becomes necessary for the two sides to work together, it will be done.



He disclosed that he shares a good relationship with some Minority MPs and that he sees no reason why they can’t work together.



Farouk Mahama opined that the President-elect want both the NPP and NDC MPs to work together.



“Nana Addo appreciates the fact that we all need to work together irrespective of our political parties. I have had good friends in the NDC. Haruna Iddrisu is a good friend, Sam George and the Adenta MP are all good friends” he said.



Farouk Mahama also touched on the topic of the eighth parliament being a hung one.



According to him, with the MP-elect for Fomena announcing intentions to be on the side of the NPP, the part has the majority to vote through their policies.



“I don’t think it’s a hung parliament because we have 137 and the independent candidate has joined so we are 138 so I don’t think it’s a hung parliament. We will definitely make sure that we are committed to the party. We will make sure that we support the president to achieve all that he needs to achieve in Parliament. We will be cooperative and support the president.









Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.