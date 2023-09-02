'I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race' – Akufo Addo awaits God's crown

Politics of Saturday, 2 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has expressed his aspirations for a peaceful and prosperous future for Ghana.



The President urged Ghanaians to continue praying for him and his appointees and to have faith in their commitment to leading the nation.



Speaking during a valedictory service for Rev. Dr. Seth Kissi, an outgoing Chairperson of Akyem Abuakwa Presbytery of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, he shared his belief that a righteous judgment awaits those who strive for a better Ghana.



“I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. Now there is in store for me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous Judge, will award to me on that day not only to me but also to all who have longed for his appearing,” onuaonline.com quoted him to have said.



He affirmed his faith in Ghana's progress, and expressed confidence that the nation's fortunes would improve in the near future.



He then encouraged all those in attendance to share his optimism about the path Ghana is on under his leadership.



"Pray for me and the people I have appointed to various positions with responsibilities that we will continue to exercise our responsibilities with humility and integrity. Pray for Ghana that it remains united in peace and continues to thrive for progress and prosperity.”



He added “I urge all of you gathered here to have the same belief that the fortunes of Ghana under His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will be assured. The battle is indeed the Lord's.”



AM/SARA



