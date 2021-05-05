‘I have faith in you but #FixTheCountry – Franklin Cudjoe to govt

General News of Wednesday, 5 May 2021

The Founding President of IMANI Ghana, Franklin Cudjoe, has called on the government to pay heed to the cry of citizens who are demanding proper management of the economy and affairs of the nation through a social media campaign dubbed #FixTheCountry.



According to Mr Cudjoe, the party in power thus the New Patriotic Party were given the mandate to rule after they “begged for power and got it” and for that reason, they must deliver their promises in other to improve the living conditions of the people.



In a Facebook post sighted by GhanaWeb, he noted that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s government is doing their best for the country but charged him to speed up with the plans he has for the country.



'Dear government, all the citizens are saying to you is #FixTheCountry because you begged for power and got it, not to tell them they should shut up,” he wrote.



He however advised persons who are pushing the #FixTheCountry campaign to also do well to ensure that they contribute their quota to the development of their motherland Ghana.



"I agree some of us (including my good self) are terribly vile, cheating and sinful persons, so I will respect the counter tags #FixYourSelf and #FixYourAttitude as they are directed at those who seek answers," he added.



The President of IMANI Ghana, who has reiterated his faith in the government, says they must 'speed up' with their developmental plans.



“True, you are Fixing, but it does appear the Fixing needs some super speed. I have faith in you, but let us #FixTheCountry.”



