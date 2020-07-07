Politics of Tuesday, 7 July 2020

Source: Atinka Online

I have confidence in Naana Opoku-Agyemang – Kakra Essamuah

Communications Director for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Lawyer Kakra Essamuah, says he has implicit confidence in the candidature of Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang as the running mate of John Dramani Mahama.



Kakra Essamuah said this in response to whether or not the selection of Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang was expected.



This comes after flagbearer for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, on 6th July 2020 settled on former Minister for Education, Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang as running mate in the December 2020 polls.



In an interview on Atinka FM’s AM Drive with host Ekourba Gyasi, lawyer Kakra Essamuah, said he is a loyal party member and that he has unwavering confidence in the choices made by the leader of the party.



Commenting on considerations for the selection of Professor Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang as Vice Presidential candidate, Kakra Essamuah explained that the flagbearer considered compatibility hence his choice.



Kakra Essamuah, who is a National Executive Council (NEC) member of the NDC disputed claims that the Flagbearer of the NDC, John Dramani Mahama presented three names NEC of the NDC.



According to him, the flagbearer presented only Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang’s name to the committee.



Reacting to the NPP’s press conference on the candidature of Prof Naana Opoku Agyemang, Communications Director for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Lawyer Kakra Essamuah, asked the NPP to look at the record of the former President John Dramani Mahama and rethink their claims.



