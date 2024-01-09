I have come to rescue Ghana - Independent candidate

Politics of Tuesday, 9 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Independent presidential candidate on the ticket of Save The Nation Movement, Desmond Kwame Abrefah, has said he is poised to rescue the country from shambles and put it on a high pedestal.



He stated that should he be given the nod to steer the affairs of the nation in the upcoming general elections, he will retrieve all government properties that have been unkept by past leaders and fix them all before establishing new ones.



Speaking at a press conference in Accra on Monday, January 8, 2024, Mr Abrefah explained that the reason for founding Save The Nation Movement is because the country is headed in the wrong direction with its natural resources being mismanaged.



The independent candidate further bemoaned the economic crisis fraught the youth coupled with the high unemployment rate.



He attributed this to the voting of wrong leaders with selfish interests.



“The reason why we are coming to join politics this year, 2024, is that we have realized our country's focus and where it's heading towards is not what we expected it to be. Our water bodies, lands and other natural resources are being destroyed without anyone fixing them up,” Mr Abrefah said.



“Our vision is to find a leader who can move our country to the next level. Ghana as a country must be a model for the whites to also know that indeed, the blacks also have the wisdom and knowledge to run their own affairs without running to them for ideological support. I am such a kind of leader, and that is why "Save the Nation Movement" came to rescue the country and to place it where every good country aims to be. Wherever every good country intends to be, that is where I will move Ghana, with Ghanaians support, when elected President of the Republic come December 2024,” he stated.



The independent candidate further said, “When elected, I will retrieve all government properties that are unkept by our past leaders, and I will fix all before bringing additional ones. This is my vision, and I am pleading to Ghanaians to come and join "Save the Nation Movement" for us to collectively move Ghana to the next level.”



Mr Abrefah entreated all Ghanaians, irrespective of their political affiliation to join the movement to save the nation.