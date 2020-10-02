Politics of Friday, 2 October 2020

'I have been truthful to Ghanaians' - Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said he has been truthful to Ghanaians in delivering on his 2016 Campaign Promises and thus deserves another term to do greater works towards sustainable national development.



The President said more than 80 percent of his promises, including the Free SHS policy, had been fulfilled.



He said, "I have not lied to Ghanaians. The delivery of all the promises I made in 2016 are on course, and I stand on this to ask for another term."



The President was addressing the Eastern Regional House of Chiefs in Koforidua on the first day of his three-day tour of the Region.



President Akufo-Addo said in the area alone, his government had executed 1,481 projects with 768 completed, while 713 were ongoing.



He explained that 48 of the projects were in the health sector, 40 in road construction and 201 in the water sector, with all aimed at improving the living conditions of the people.



He announced that construction of the Eastern Railway line from Koforidua-Oda to Huni-Valley would commence by the close of the year.



President Akufo-Addo told the House that the chieftaincy institution remained an indispensable part of the history and development of Ghana, adding, "And I intend to strengthen it to play an integral part in national development."



Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin, President of the Regional House of Chiefs, and the paramount chief of Akyem Abuakwa, commended the President for the measures he instituted in curbing the spread of the Coronavirus.



He said though Chiefs were not supposed to meddle in partisan politics, they were aware of the improvement in the road infrastructure and many sectors.



He, however, appealed to the President to consider the decentralisation of Education to make communities and other stakeholders more involved in it.



Earlier, the President had cut the sod for work to commence on a 100 - bed Trauma Hospital at Anyinam, and a 40-bed hospital at Kwabeng. He had also inspected works on the Nkawkaw-Abirem road and the Osiem-Begoro road.



The President also inspected an ongoing construction of a Science SHS at Abomosu and cut the sod for the Zoomlion's waste recycling and composite plant at Akwadum, near Koforidua.

