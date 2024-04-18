I have been prepared to be president of Ghana – Kofi Akpaloo

Politics of Thursday, 18 April 2024

Kofi Akpaloo, the founder and leader of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), has stated that he will win the 2024 elections.



Akpaloo asserted that he holds the key to addressing the myriad of challenges facing the nation.



"I will win the 2024 elections, I have been prepared to be President of Ghana, and nothing will stop that. Forget about the strength of the NPP and the strength of the NDC; everybody knows those two are strong parties.



“I don’t doubt it, but I have one thing within me, and that thing is the Holy Spirit, and I know I will win the elections,” he said in an interview on Onua TV on April 17, 2024.



Dismissing the traditional dominance of the two major political parties, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Akpaloo asserted that their influence would not pose a challenge to his electoral success.



Instead, he emphasized his conviction in the transformative power of his leadership.



