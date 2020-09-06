General News of Sunday, 6 September 2020

I have all the guys at Multimedia in my pocket – Dr UN brags

play videoKwame Owusu Fordjour (L) and Nathaniel Attoh (R)

Founder of the controversial UN leadership award scheme and the Global Blueprint Excellence Award has said that he has all the guys at Multimedia in his pocket.



Kwame Owusu Fordjour’s award scheme gained popularity and was subjected to scrutiny after he recently awarded some celebrities, government officials and leading politicians in the country.



Among such astute personalities are Sarkodie, Berla Mundi, Ekow Vincent, John Boadu, the Vice-Chancellor for the University of Ghana. Ekow Vincent Assafuah, Old Tafo Parliamentary Candidate for the NPP.



However, after several investigations, the scheme was exposed to be a scam for using the United Nations and a former UN General Secretary, Kofi Annan’s name to make the award scheme appear credible.



The man who has since become popular in a viral video has said that he has all the big guys at one of Ghana’s leading media entity, Multimedia in his pocket.



“We can make people stars. You people have denied people their glory. For Joy FM, I’ve bought all the guys. Do you know Dj Black? If you like go onto the internet, I pay him GHC 10,000 to do my adverts for me. Just 45 second advert and I pay GHC 10,000.I can invest in talents,” UN Doctor is heard saying.





