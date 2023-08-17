I have a video of Anas' face from an operation in Côte d'Ivoire - Kennedy Agyapong

General News of Thursday, 17 August 2023

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, has said that he has a video that shows the real face of renowned investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas.



Ken Agyapong, a flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), made this disclosure while accusing Anas of using and exposing his workers to danger in a TV3 interview on Wednesday, August 16, 2023.



He said that aside from a video of Anas working in Côte d'Ivoire where his real face was shown, all the videos of Anas he has acquired do not show his real face, but the people he works with, like the late Ahmed Suale, which exposes them to danger while he (Anas) is protected.



“All those people that Anas destroyed with his videos and everything, Anas never showed his face, except this guy (Ahmed Suale)



“If you come to my house, I'll show you all the videos… with the exception of the Ivorian video, that you see Ana’s face after the interview with the Ivorian ministers that he was entrapping.



“In all the entrapments, it was Ahmed Suale who was sitting down with some fake Arabs who were saying that they were from the family of Sheikh Arkani. So, until a video comes out, you will never know that is Anas,” he said.



The MP also refuted assertions that his exposure of Suale's identity on TV led to his death.



He said that Ahmed Suale's own actions led to his death because he was a bad guy who had a lot of enemies because of his work with Anas.



