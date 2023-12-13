I have a dream one day Ghana will have a Madam president – Rebecca Akufo-Addo

General News of Wednesday, 13 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo has expressed her optimism about witnessing a female president in Ghana during her lifetime.



The First Lady made the comments when she received an honorary doctorate from the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) during the 5th session of the 15th Congregation, Tuesday, 12 December 2023.



In her address, the First Lady acknowledged the accomplishments of women across various fields and expressed hope for more women to break through barriers and reach leadership positions.



She particularly emphasised her desire to see a woman hold the highest office in the country.



“I have a dream that one day there will be a woman president in Ghana. And the title Madam President will be as easy as Mr President,” she remarked, drawing parallels to Martin Luther King's famous dream.



Mrs Akufo-Addo dedicated her honorary doctorate to the women and children of Ghana, emphasising her commitment to philanthropy focused on improving the lives of those in need, especially women and children.



During her acceptance speech, she expressed gratitude to her husband, President Nana Akufo-Addo, for his unwavering support and mentorship.



She acknowledged the challenges and triumphs of her journey, highlighting the collaborative success with her husband.



The honorary doctorate degree recipients at the UPSA Congregation also included former Chief Justice Georgina Wood and former Speaker of Parliament Joyce Bamford Addo. Both were honoured for their significant contributions to shaping Ghana's political and legal landscapes.



The ceremony marked the graduation of students from various programmes, including Ph.D. Marketing, MA in Peace, Security, and Intelligence Management, MSc. Pensions Management, and Postgraduate Diploma in Leadership and Organisational Development.