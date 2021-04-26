I hate nonsense - Kennedy Agyapong blasts staff of Net2 TV, threatens to sack entire management

General News of Monday, 26 April 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Business mogul and owner of Net2 TV, Kennedy Agyapong flared up and lambasted managers of the channel on live TV during an interview session with him on ‘The Attitude’ show over the production team’s decision to play commercials for about fifteen minutes.



The Assin Central Member of Parliament, known for not mincing words, could not fathom the decision to run commercials for such a long period when guests are seated and ready for a discussion.



Using adjectives such as “nonsense”, “bogus”, “stupid” to describe the move, the businessman argued that viewers could easily tune off and got stuck to other television stations who could be televising some compelling content.



“What you just did is bogus. How can you think I could be here and manage everything when people here have been tasked to? What you just did, are you managers? You just did a foolish program. It’s stupid on your part,” he fumed with rage.



“What kind of nonsense is that? I’ve been sitting here all this while and you’ve been playing commercials. Which TV station does that when panelists are seated? You think you’re making money; you’re rather losing because the viewer will just flip to another station and when the chance on interesting content, they stay there.



"What kind of foolish system are you operating here? You want me to talk about somebody? I have to talk about my own stupid system… This is a foolish managerial system,” he said without equivocation.



While suggesting how the issue could have been handled, the legislator who has been detailing why Ghanaian businesses collapse on 'The Attitude' show threatened to sack all the managers for refusing to think.



“What you have to do is to discuss the issue, play a bit of commercial, come back to the discussion. You don’t keep me here for fifteen minutes and play commercials. If you joke, I’ll sack all of you. I hate nonsense,” he emitted.



Watch Kennedy Agyapong's submission below.



