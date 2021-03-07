Politics of Sunday, 7 March 2021

I had to sacrifice for the greater good - Sammy Gyamfi justifies outburst on NDC MPs, Speaker

Sammy Gyamfi, National Director of Communications for the opposition National Democratic Congress, has explained his recent scathing critique of the leadership of his party’s caucus in Parliament and the Speaker.



In a Facebook post last week, Sammy Gyamfi, without mincing words, described Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu; the Minority Chief Whip, Muntaka Mubarak; and the NDC-backed Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, as having betrayed the party for their selfish interests.



His critique came in the aftermath of the controversial approval of some ministerial nominees of President Akufo-Addo.



Appearing on Pro-NDC radio station, Power FM to respond to his critics, Sammy Gyamfi said:



“I understand fully that as a member and leader of the party, it is not every issue that you discuss in the open. But certain issues in my opinion I shared, because of the far-reaching consequences of such issues on the party, on its future, its foundation. Sometimes it becomes important that somebody will have to sacrifice. In my humble view I may be wrong because at a point nobody wants to step on anyone’s toes or make an enemy out of a friend, but there are times when somebody will have to sacrifice for the collective good,” he stated.



He went on: “You could see that we were at a point of need and our ambitions and everything were reliant on our MPs. So we were at a certain crossroads, we were on the brinks and needed something to rejuvenate us for the four-year journey ahead of us in our reorganization process. So when everything that our leadership did behind closed doors which I can't disclose was brazenly and openly set aside while a consensus was reached, and you look at the impact it will have on the party, I felt that at some point somebody needed to be called out.”



He averred that he holds no personal grudge against anyone in the NDC leadership in Parliament, but will still stand by his actions as a well-thought-out act that is aimed at the greater good of the NDC.



