I had so much respect for Dr. Bawumia when he stood in court alone to defend our party in 2012 - Atta Akyea

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Member of Parliament for Abuakwa South, Samuel Atta Akyea, has recalled fondly, how Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia stood in the dock at the Supreme Court alone, to defend the NPP party in the 2012 Elections petition.



Welcoming Dr. Bawumia to Kyebi, as part of the Vice President's campaign tour of the Eastern Region, the MP called for a massive endorsement of Dr. Bawumia as NPP flagbearer for the 2024 election, highlighting the Vice President's significant contributions to the NPP party over the years, his assistance and support to President Akufo-Addo as well as the Vice President's depth of knowledge.



He also reminded the party faithful of the starring role Dr. Bawumia in the landmark case for the party, revealing that his respect for Dr. Bawumia went high during the case.



"Some people are saying we are doing Dr. Bawumia a favour. This is ridiculous if you consider Dr. Bawumia's commitment to our party and the amount of service he has rendered to the party," Atta Akyea told the party faithful.



"Dr. Bawumia has worked so hard for the NPP and contributed so much to the Government of President Akufo-Addo as Vice President.



"The day I had so much respect for Dr. Bawumia and I was convinced God has blessed him was when he stood in the box alone and defended the NPP at the Supreme Court. I am a Lawyer and I know it is not easy to be in the Dock, let alone a high-profile case like that."



"I have 5 very good friends among the 10 people contesting and I go way back with some of them. But the truth is that Dr. Bawumia is most deserving and the best to lead us to victory."



"NDC have set a trap for us, hoping that we won't elect Dr. Bawumia. But let me tell you that if we don't elect Dr. Bawumia as our candidate, NPP will be humiliated in the next election, so, Abuakwa South, let us vote for him massively, just as we did for Nana Akufo-Addo."



The Abuakwa South MP cautioned party faithful to remain focused on massively voting for Dr Bawumia, cautioning them not to be swayed.