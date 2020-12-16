General News of Wednesday, 16 December 2020

Source: My News GH

I had never heard about NADMO until my appointment as Director – Joe Donkor

Central Regional Director for NADMO, Joseph Kwame Donkor

The Central Regional Director for the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), Mr. Joseph Kwame Donkor has revealed that until he was appointed, he never knew the organization existed.



Speaking on Cape Coast-based Kastle FM about his achievements since he was appointed as a NADMO Director, Mr. Donkor said he has been able to modernize the office space for the staff at the regional secretariat.



“I have to be very honest about this. When I was told that I was going to be appointed at NADMO, I said which institution was that. To be frank, I have never heard about them because they were not really active and vibrant as compared to what we’ve achieved currently.” he stated.



"When I assumed office I realized that the office space was not befitting. The staff were seated in one room like a warehouse. But now we’ve created something which is worthy to be called a regional office.” he added.



However, one could recall that in 2019, there was a misunderstanding between the University of Cape Coast's public affairs and NADMO after Mr. Joe Donkor blamed a flooding incident on some chocked drains on the campus.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.